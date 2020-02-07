Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,350 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson were worth $33,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 56.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 27.5% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLTW traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.25. The stock had a trading volume of 808,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,333. Willis Towers Watson PLC has a 1-year low of $160.97 and a 1-year high of $220.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.09. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Willis Towers Watson had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

In other news, CAO Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 36,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.99, for a total value of $7,055,135.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,930,715.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Gunn sold 2,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.07, for a total transaction of $508,598.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,621.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

