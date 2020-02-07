Winning Points Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Winning Points Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,243 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.7% of Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Winning Points Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,376,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,464,032. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.93 and its 200-day moving average is $224.37. The firm has a market cap of $259.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $179.52 and a 1-year high of $239.53.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Home Depot from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.