WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of WIRECARD AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:WCAGY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded WIRECARD AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS WCAGY traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.79. 5,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.01. WIRECARD AG/ADR has a 12 month low of $50.70 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payments worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment offers products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

