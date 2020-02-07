Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.
Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.
WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.
About Wolverine World Wide
Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.
