Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the textile maker on Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Wolverine World Wide has a dividend payout ratio of 15.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Wolverine World Wide to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Shares of WWW stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,156. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.00. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $23.05 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.06.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $574.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

WWW has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through three segments: Wolverine Outdoor & Lifestyle Group, Wolverine Boston Group, and Wolverine Heritage Group. It offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

