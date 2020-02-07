World Asset Management Inc Sells 3,287 Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

World Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,360 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cemex SAB de CV were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 14,799,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713,810 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,737 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 6,095,543 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,843,000 after purchasing an additional 579,169 shares during the period. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,328,000. Institutional investors own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Cemex SAB de CV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of NYSE:CX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,742,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,480,890. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Cemex SAB de CV has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.31.

Cemex SAB de CV Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

