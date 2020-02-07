World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WWE traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.25. The company had a trading volume of 320,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,403. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 85.10 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 1-year low of $40.24 and a 1-year high of $100.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WWE. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $88.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $80.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.47.

World Wrestling Entertainment Company Profile

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

