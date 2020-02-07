Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Down 5.4% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $126.60 and last traded at $126.91, 5,613,555 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 96% from the average session volume of 2,866,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.19.

The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

WYNN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.25.

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.85, for a total value of $449,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,964,152.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $139.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

