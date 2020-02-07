X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.153 per share on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of USOI opened at $17.84 on Friday. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $24.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.23.

