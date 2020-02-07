XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of XP Power stock remained flat at $$47.67 during midday trading on Wednesday.

XP Power Company Profile

XP Power Limited, an investment holding company, design and manufactures power supply solutions in Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers AC-DC power supplies, including open-frame, enclosed, desktop, configurable, and DIN rail power supplies; DC-DC converters; LED drivers; high voltage power supplies; and EMI filters.

