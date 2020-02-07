XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of XP Power (OTCMKTS:XPPLF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of XP Power stock remained flat at $$47.67 during midday trading on Wednesday.
XP Power Company Profile
Read More: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for XP Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XP Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.