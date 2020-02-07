XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Receives $86.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Bank of America downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 499,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,108,512. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $96.20.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Lp sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $12,889,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 552,900 shares of company stock worth $46,723,803 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 223.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 692 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.