Xtierra (CVE:XAG) Stock Price Up 22.2%

Xtierra Inc (CVE:XAG) rose 22.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 32,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 million and a PE ratio of -55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05.

About Xtierra (CVE:XAG)

Xtierra Inc, a natural resource company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of precious and base metal deposits in Canada and Mexico. It primarily explores for zinc, silver, lead, copper, gold, and mercury deposits. The company's principal project is the Bilbao project covering an area of approximately 1,406.7 hectares comprising nine exploitation concessions located to the northwest of Mexico City in the southeastern part of the State of Zacatecas.

