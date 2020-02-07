Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Xylem (NYSE:XYL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XYL. Cfra downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 target price on Xylem and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem stock opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.11. Xylem has a 12-month low of $69.71 and a 12-month high of $87.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $78.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total value of $375,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,260.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,220 shares of company stock worth $790,920. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 99.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 18,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 57,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.