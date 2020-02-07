Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Stake Cut by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its holdings in Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,383 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 77,485 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Yelp were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Yelp by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,157 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yelp by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,367 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Yelp by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Yelp by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,239 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YELP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,007. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yelp Inc has a 1-year low of $30.12 and a 1-year high of $40.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.01.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The local business review company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.55 million. Yelp had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 4.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yelp Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YELP has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $37.00 target price on Yelp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 19,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $700,782.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

