YouGov (LON:YOU) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of YouGov (LON:YOU) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on YOU. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.16) price target on shares of YouGov in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of YouGov in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 671 ($8.83) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 644.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 580.47. YouGov has a 12-month low of GBX 148 ($1.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 679 ($8.93). The company has a market capitalization of $721.45 million and a P/E ratio of 50.83.

In related news, insider Alex McIntosh sold 14,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 570 ($7.50), for a total transaction of £82,803.90 ($108,923.84).

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, France, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers audience segmentation and targeting service tool under the YouGov Profiles name; and BrandIndex, a daily brand tracking service.

