Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 20.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of YUM stock traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $103.74. 3,271,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,016. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.83. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.44. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $88.52 and a 12 month high of $119.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is an increase from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.00%.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.39.

In other news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $153,657.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 43,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total transaction of $150,016.23. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 43,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

