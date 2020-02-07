Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.
Shares of NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 143,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yunji has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.20.
Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $387.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yunji will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.
Yunji Company Profile
Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.
Featured Story: S&P 500 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Yunji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yunji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.