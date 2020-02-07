Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ YJ traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.93. 143,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,270. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. Yunji has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $387.97 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yunji will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Yunji in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Yunji by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yunji in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yunji by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 214,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 185,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Yunji in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

