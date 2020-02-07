Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to Post $0.46 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) to report earnings per share of $0.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.44. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $78.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.32 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 28.49% and a return on equity of 11.08%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. B. Riley lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.32. 130,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.37. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 226.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

