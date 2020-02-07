Zacks: Analysts Expect Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) will report earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Erytech Pharma’s earnings. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Erytech Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.14) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.33) to ($2.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.44) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Erytech Pharma.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ERYP shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Erytech Pharma in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Erytech Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Erytech Pharma stock. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Erytech Pharma SA (NASDAQ:ERYP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.39% of Erytech Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERYP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.18. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.82. Erytech Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Erytech Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for severe forms of cancer and orphan diseases. It is developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting solid and liquid tumors for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is used for the treatment of severe solid tumors, including pancreatic cancer and in acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

