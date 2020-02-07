Zacks: Analysts Expect Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) to Announce $0.60 EPS

Brokerages forecast that Mantech International Corp (NASDAQ:MANT) will post $0.60 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mantech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.59 to $0.61. Mantech International reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mantech International will report full year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.66. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mantech International.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Mantech International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered Mantech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mantech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mantech International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

In other Mantech International news, CFO Judith L. Bjornaas sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.98, for a total value of $728,820.00. 33.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MANT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mantech International in the second quarter worth $21,059,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Mantech International by 37,064.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 175,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,012,000 after buying an additional 174,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Mantech International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,232,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,711,000 after buying an additional 105,706 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mantech International by 1,201.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 102,394 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,311,000 after purchasing an additional 94,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International in the third quarter worth $5,269,000. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MANT stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $83.20. 119,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.91. Mantech International has a 1-year low of $51.46 and a 1-year high of $86.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day moving average is $74.07.

Mantech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

