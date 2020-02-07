Zacks: Analysts Expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to Announce $0.46 EPS

Brokerages expect PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) to post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PolyOne’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the lowest is $0.41. PolyOne reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that PolyOne will report full year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PolyOne.

Get PolyOne alerts:

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PolyOne’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POL. TheStreet cut shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of POL. FMR LLC raised its position in PolyOne by 24,667.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after buying an additional 242,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 253.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 272,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,569,000 after purchasing an additional 67,670 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PolyOne by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,478,000 after purchasing an additional 491,079 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PolyOne stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The stock had a trading volume of 521,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,570. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.93. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PolyOne (POL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PolyOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.