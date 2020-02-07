Zacks: Analysts Set $115.30 Target Price for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. ORIX’s rating score has improved by 16.5% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price target of $115.30 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $2.96 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned ORIX an industry rank of 199 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ORIX in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IX. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORIX stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.24. 23,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,918. ORIX has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $88.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 11.09%. Analysts predict that ORIX will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $1.6088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. ORIX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 224.56%.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services primarily in Japan and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment engages in lending, leasing, and fee businesses.

