Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $108.64 Million

Equities analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to post sales of $108.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $106.40 million and the highest is $112.15 million. First Industrial Realty Trust posted sales of $105.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $426.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $421.62 million to $440.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $444.42 million, with estimates ranging from $426.74 million to $457.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Industrial Realty Trust.

FR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.70.

In other news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,592.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after purchasing an additional 30,595 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 113,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 242,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.52. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $43.98.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

