Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for IMPINJ’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. IMPINJ reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMPINJ will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover IMPINJ.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PI shares. ValuEngine cut shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet cut shares of IMPINJ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of IMPINJ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

IMPINJ stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.21. 7,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,082. The stock has a market cap of $732.28 million, a P/E ratio of -32.51, a P/E/G ratio of 31.43 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.90. IMPINJ has a 52-week low of $15.49 and a 52-week high of $40.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.52.

In other IMPINJ news, COO Eric Brodersen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $91,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $892,315. 28.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,064,000 after acquiring an additional 180,513 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 111,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,980 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after acquiring an additional 132,865 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IMPINJ

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

