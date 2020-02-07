Zacks: Brokerages Expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.29 Million

Equities research analysts predict that NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) will announce $97.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $98.10 million and the lowest is $97.00 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $91.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full year sales of $350.83 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $350.50 million to $351.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $375.33 million, with estimates ranging from $355.90 million to $401.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow NeoPhotonics.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NPTN. TheStreet raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. DA Davidson set a $7.00 target price on NeoPhotonics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.66.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 15,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $130,193.39. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 106,685 shares in the company, valued at $910,023.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 24,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $209,480.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 429,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,112.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,111 shares of company stock worth $573,517. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 137,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 3.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in NeoPhotonics by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in NeoPhotonics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.67. The stock had a trading volume of 462,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,020. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. NeoPhotonics has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $371.94 million, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.09.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

