Zacks Investment Research Downgrades BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BMC Stock Holdings Inc provides diversified building products and services to professional builders and contractors primarily in the residential housing market. The Company’s portfolio of products and services spans building materials includes millwork and structural component manufacturing capabilities, consultative showrooms and design centers, value-added installation management and eBusiness platform. BMC Stock Holdings, Inc., formerly known as Stock Building Supply Holdings, is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BMCH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of BMC Stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on BMC Stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of BMC Stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered BMC Stock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on BMC Stock from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.20.

BMCH stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.87. 151,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,476. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.19. BMC Stock has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. BMC Stock had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $964.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BMC Stock will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $423,216.00. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 289.6% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 30,617 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 514.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 77,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 64,600 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 145,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BMC Stock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 103,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc distributes lumber and building materials to new construction, and repair and remodeling contractors in the United States. Its products comprise structural components, such as floor and roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, including dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing under the Ready-Frame brand; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, and cabinetry and other products.

