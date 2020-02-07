Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capital Southwest Corporation is a venture capital investment company whose objective is to achieve capital appreciation through long-term investments in businesses believed to have favorable growth potential. The Company’s investments are focused on early-stage financings, expansion financings, management buyouts and recapitalizations in a broad range of industry segments. The portfolio is a composite of companies in which the Company has major interests as well as a number of developing companies and marketable securities of established publicly-owned companies. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CSWC. ValuEngine downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.50 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Capital Southwest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.25.

NASDAQ:CSWC traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 106,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,481. The company has a market capitalization of $367.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.24. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $15.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 21.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Capital Southwest’s payout ratio is 112.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,231,000 after buying an additional 46,914 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after buying an additional 200,916 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.5% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 170,323 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 591.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 129,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 110,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.0% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 116,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

