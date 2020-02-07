Zacks Investment Research Downgrades DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Hold

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DSP Group, Inc. is a fabless semiconductor company, offering advanced chip-set solutions for a variety of applications. DSP Group is a worldwide leader in the short-range wireless communication market, enabling home networking convergence for voice, video & data. By combining its in-house technologies of Digital Signal Processors, portfolio of wireless communication protocols, including DECT, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, most advanced Radio Frequency CMOS and SiGe, as well as VoIP ICs, DSP Group is a worldwide leader and a one-stop-shop for a wide range of applications. DSP Group ICs provide solutions for MP3 players, VoIP Phones, Gateways, and Integrated Access Devices and are widely used in Digital Voice Recorders. “

DSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of DSP Group in a report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded DSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on DSP Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. DSP Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,556. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $354.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.74, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that DSP Group will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other DSP Group news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares in the company, valued at $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 655,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 64,739 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

