Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Materials Inc. manufactures and distributes Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants from more than 75 facilities across the US. The Company’s Cement and Concrete and Aggregates segments participate in the construction products sector; Gypsum Wallboard and Recycled Paperboard segments participate in the building materials sector; and Oil and Gas Proppants segment participates in the oil and gas exploration sector. Eagle Materials manufactures and distributes concrete and aggregates products that are used in highway construction and maintenance and to construct residential and commercial buildings. Eagle operates aggregates quarries and concrete plants in central Texas, northern California, Kansas and Missouri. Eagle Materials is committed to building a low delivered-cost Northern white sand supply system for the energy sector. “

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a hold rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a buy rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Materials from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.14.

EXP traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $86.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,502. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $69.58 and a 1 year high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average is $89.41.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total transaction of $1,862,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,658,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.