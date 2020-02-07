Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) to Sell

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody drug conjugates. The company’s product candidates include XMT-1522 and XMT-1536 which are in clinical stage. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, United States. “

Get Mersana Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MRSN. ValuEngine lowered Mersana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

MRSN stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 298,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,242. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Mersana Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 2.29.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 79.49%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,903,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after buying an additional 403,011 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 11.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 599,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 2,211.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 151,051 shares during the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 11,963,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 69,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 166.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,390,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

About Mersana Therapeutics

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mersana Therapeutics (MRSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mersana Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.