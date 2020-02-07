Zacks Investment Research Lowers DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DXP Enterprises, Inc. is a leading products and service distributor that adds value and total cost savings solutions to industrial customers throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico and Dubai. DXP provides innovative pumping solutions, supply chain services and maintenance, repair, operating and production (MROP) services that emphasize and utilize DXP’s vast product knowledge and technical expertise in rotating equipment, bearings, power transmission, metal working, industrial supplies and safety products and services. DXP’s breadth of MROP products and service solutions allows DXP to be flexible and customer-driven, creating competitive advantages for our customers. DXP’s business segments include Service Centers, Innovative Pumping Solutions and Supply Chain Services. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DXPE. ValuEngine cut DXP Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. BidaskClub cut DXP Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ:DXPE traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.94. 62,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,299. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. DXP Enterprises has a 52 week low of $29.33 and a 52 week high of $45.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 2.63.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. DXP Enterprises had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $327.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. DXP Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Christopher T. Gregory sold 1,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $56,922.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,829.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises, Inc engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Service Centers, Supply Chain Services, and Innovative Pumping Solutions. The Service Centers segment offers MRO products, equipment, and integrated services, including technical expertise and logistics services.

