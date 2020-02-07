Zacks Investment Research Lowers Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elastic N.V. is a search company. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products which ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis and visualization. Elastic N.V. is based in Mountain View, California. “

Get Elastic alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ESTC. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Elastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.43.

Shares of Elastic stock traded up $1.90 on Tuesday, hitting $69.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,318,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elastic has a 1 year low of $60.10 and a 1 year high of $104.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.16. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 43.22%. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $653,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,443,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,773,445.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $1,901,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 503,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,338,747.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 167,431 shares of company stock valued at $11,355,642 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Elastic by 67.1% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,015,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,829 shares during the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,753,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,037,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,576,000 after purchasing an additional 170,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,435,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elastic (ESTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.