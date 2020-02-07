Zacks Investment Research Lowers Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.45. 142,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,074. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at $6,115,939.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William David Tull sold 8,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $312,557.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 over the last quarter. 4.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Meta Financial Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $1,322,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 996,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,426,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth $15,377,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

