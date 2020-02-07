Zacks Investment Research Lowers OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Get OpGen alerts:

OpGen stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.72. 699,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,775,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.31. OpGen has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $9.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative return on equity of 662.90% and a negative net margin of 397.44%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that OpGen will post -6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OpGen stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of OpGen Inc (NASDAQ:OPGN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 71,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.41% of OpGen as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OpGen (OPGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.