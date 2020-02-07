Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the energy company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SXC has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $6.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.10 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SunCoke Energy has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $10.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average is $6.10.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.20 million. SunCoke Energy had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

In other news, Director James E. Sweetnam purchased 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $26,394.00. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 305,366 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 75,080 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 41,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,310,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after acquiring an additional 721,807 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 174,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.