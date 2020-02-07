Zillah Byng-Maddick Purchases 8,387 Shares of Future plc (LON:FUTR) Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR) insider Zillah Byng-Maddick bought 8,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,184 ($15.57) per share, with a total value of £99,302.08 ($130,626.26).

Zillah Byng-Maddick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 26th, Zillah Byng-Maddick sold 1,045,344 shares of Future stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.42), for a total transaction of £14,634,816 ($19,251,270.72).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 1,215.14 ($15.98) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 130.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98. Future plc has a 1-year low of GBX 530 ($6.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,572 ($20.68). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,427.12 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,286.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.07%. This is a positive change from Future’s previous dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Future’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.22%.

FUTR has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Future from GBX 1,562 ($20.55) to GBX 1,659 ($21.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Future in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($25.98) target price on shares of Future in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,644.80 ($21.64).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games and entertainment, music, photography and design, hobbies, home interest, and B2B sectors in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Media and Magazine. The company publishes magazines; operates online sites; and organizes events.

