Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Posts Earnings Results

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Zimmer Biomet updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 8.15-8.45 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $8.15 to $8.45 EPS.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $111.17 and a 52 week high of $159.79. The company has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.68.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.