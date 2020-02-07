Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from to and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $189.00 price objective (up previously from $187.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $160.68.

ZBH stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,174,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,928. The stock has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.61. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $111.17 and a 52-week high of $159.79.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total transaction of $2,226,799.38. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,274,275,000 after buying an additional 194,976 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,196,263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $628,081,000 after buying an additional 333,008 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 803,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,245,000 after buying an additional 16,161 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 757,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,976,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 690,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $94,784,000 after buying an additional 44,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

