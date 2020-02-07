Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Position Increased by Security National Bank

Security National Bank increased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Zoetis comprises about 2.6% of Security National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTS. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Zoetis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Zoetis by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,780,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,954,681. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.08. The company has a market capitalization of $65.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.39. Zoetis Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.39 and a fifty-two week high of $143.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 70.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $138.00 price target on shares of Zoetis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.43.

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,642 shares in the company, valued at $1,701,360.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total transaction of $1,347,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,257,789.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,624 shares of company stock valued at $17,401,174. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

