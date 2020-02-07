Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $35.00

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $35.00 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 226496 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, November 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Zogenix in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 2.01.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($6.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($5.70). The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zogenix news, CFO Michael P. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Breitmeyer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,950 shares of company stock valued at $5,872,460. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zogenix in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zogenix by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zogenix in the 1st quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in Zogenix by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

