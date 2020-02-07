Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 537 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) by 74.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,257 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Willdan Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. 86.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,163. The company has a market capitalization of $393.53 million, a PE ratio of 141.44 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.39 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

