Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadwind Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Broadwind Energy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159,647 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 219,989 shares during the period. 40.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BWEN traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.59. 18,388 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,242. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.76. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Broadwind Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Broadwind Energy

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

