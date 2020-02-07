Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) by 186.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Haynes International were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Haynes International by 7.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,201,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,219,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Haynes International by 958.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 88,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 24,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Shares of HAYN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,981. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 5.93. The firm has a market cap of $355.34 million, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.41. Haynes International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $108.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.82%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Pinkham sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $150,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,673.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Getz purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,357.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,101 shares of company stock worth $488,559 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HAYN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haynes International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of nickel-and cobalt-based alloys used in corrosion and high-temperature applications. It supports a range of industries such as aerospace, chemical processing, and industrial gas turbine. The company was founded by Elwood P.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.