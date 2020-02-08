$0.06 EPS Expected for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) will post $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.07. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cross Country Healthcare.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $209.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.74. The company had a trading volume of 166,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,389. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $12.99. The company has a market capitalization of $359.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200-day moving average is $10.69.

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 141.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 218,821 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 76,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Further Reading: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.