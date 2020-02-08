-$0.17 EPS Expected for Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ATEC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alphatec’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.12). Alphatec posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full-year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.24). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alphatec.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATEC. ValuEngine downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Alphatec from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Alphatec from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

In related news, Director Jeffrey P. Rydin sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $141,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,846.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 797,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,781,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 84,000 shares of company stock valued at $621,200. 34.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alphatec by 467.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphatec by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,853 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at $500,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Alphatec by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 868,836 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Alphatec by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 692,504 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 64,403 shares during the last quarter. 38.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.68. 375,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,953. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $412.95 million, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.15. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $7.93.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and promotion of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. Its product portfolio and pipeline address the cervical, thoracolumbar, and intervertebral regions of the spine; and cover various spinal disorders and surgical procedures.

