-$0.32 EPS Expected for RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) This Quarter

Analysts expect RumbleON, Inc. (NYSE:RMBL) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings. RumbleON reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year earnings of ($1.70) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.63) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NYSE:RMBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $220.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.76 million.

NYSE:RMBL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. The stock had a trading volume of 167,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,123. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.27. RumbleON has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.30.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc, a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles and other powersports. The company also sells branded and other merchandise and accessories; and provides third-party financing.

