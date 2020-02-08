$0.36 EPS Expected for II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.43. II-VI reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $2.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $3.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $340.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.73 million. II-VI had a return on equity of 4.06% and a net margin of 3.99%. II-VI’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of II-VI from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. II-VI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

In related news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $975,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,332,656.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 26,780.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,357,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 5,337,648 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in II-VI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,943,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in II-VI by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,762 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $101,502,000 after buying an additional 1,105,629 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in II-VI in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,739,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in II-VI by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 852,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 484,997 shares in the last quarter. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IIVI opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. II-VI has a twelve month low of $26.93 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

About II-VI

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

