$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.44. Kforce reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $336.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.56 million. Kforce had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

KFRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kforce from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Kforce news, insider Michael R. Blackman sold 11,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total value of $435,237.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $327,320.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,621,020. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kforce by 3,205.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 306,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,760,000 after acquiring an additional 297,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 154.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 89,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 486,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after buying an additional 75,731 shares during the last quarter. Winmill & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at $2,465,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Kforce by 249.8% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 34,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $33.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $786.98 million, a PE ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.20. Kforce has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $42.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.64%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.