-$0.69 EPS Expected for Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the lowest is ($0.75). Nektar Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.57) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.60) to ($2.43). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($1.65). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Nektar Therapeutics.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $71,161.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 291,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,795.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 101,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 142,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.61. 841,723 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,841,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.76. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.64 and a 1 year high of $47.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.62.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

