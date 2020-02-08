0Chain (ZCN) Price Hits $0.0419 on Top Exchanges

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 8th. During the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 82.1% higher against the dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000426 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. 0Chain has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and $1,805.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0Chain alerts:

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000211 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

0Chain Token Profile

ZCN is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,117,166 tokens. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain

0Chain Token Trading

0Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.