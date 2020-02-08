$1.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.02 billion. Antero Resources reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Several research firms have weighed in on AR. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Antero Resources from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Cfra lowered Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 40,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 158,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Antero Resources by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 422,365 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 129,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Antero Resources by 727.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568,894 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,688,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,981,947. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $568.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.84. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

